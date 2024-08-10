Another shakeup is happening at Days of Our Lives. Soap Opera Digest confirms that Emily O'Brien has left the long-running soap opera after making her debut as Gwen Rizczech in 2020. Last October, she said goodbye to Gwen and hello to Theresa Donovan, taking over for Jen Lilley. In the Aug. 8 episode, fans officially said goodbye to both Theresa and O'Brien. The actress recalled her final day on set and how emotional it was while speaking with the outlet.

"This is the announcement I made, actually, when I left," O'Brien shared. "I was in tears, and I faced everybody on stage, and I looked at the cameras. Then, I just told everyone how incredibly lucky I am. I wasn't supposed to be on the show for as long as I was. I never thought that daytime would be something that was accessible to me again. And I not only got to play one amazing role, but I played two amazing roles."

(Photo: DAYS OF OUR LIVES -- Season: 55 -- Fifty Fifth Anniversary Portrait -- Pictured: Emily O'Brien as Gwen Rizczech -- (Photo by: Chris Haston/NBC) - Chris Haston/NBC)

While she didn't play Theresa for nearly as long as she played Gwen, O'Brien admitted she "ended up falling in love with Theresa and who she is and the circle that she's involved in." She continued, "The fact that [the powers-that-be at Days] put their trust in me to play both of these roles… I just feel so grateful for that experience. It's been a crazy, wild ride – just mind-blowing. Every single day there is something that keeps everyone going full force to do everything they can to put out another amazing episode where people are so invested. It's the hardest job ever, and I'm so grateful that I got to experience that with this group."

Having actors playing more than one character is not uncommon on soap operas, as well as having multiple actors playing the same character. It also makes it even easier for Emily O'Brien to return in the future if she wants, especially since she says she's kept in touch with some of her former co-stars. She even saw Stacy Haiduk and Paul Telfer at a fan event, which was "so weird."

"The studio is so close to my house, so I pass it all the time," O'Brien explained. "Then I see things online, and the show was still airing with me on it [for some time after I left]. I also went to Stacy's house recently and saw everybody for a screening that she did. So, I still feel very much involved. I feel like I'm there, but I'm not; [I feel like] that I'm just doing my own thing for a while. I miss everybody, but who knows what will happen. You never know."

Days of Our Lives is streaming on Peacock.