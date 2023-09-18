Two Celebrities Who Turned Down 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 32 Revealed

Ahead of the big Dancing With the Stars Season 32 premiere, it's been revealed that two notable celebrities turned down a chance to compete on the show. TMZ reports that DWTS producers reached out to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards and singer Morgan Wade, both of whom declined to appear. Interestingly, Richards' estranged husband Mauricio Umansky has been named a celebrity competitor in the new season of DWTS.

The news of Richards and Wade opting not to join DWTS comes after pro dancer Witney Carson revealed that she won't be returning for Season 32. Carson recently took to TikTok to share the news with her fans and followers. "This was not a decision that we took lightly," the 29-year-old dance pro said in a video posted on Sunday.

"We definitely thought and prayed about it for a while, but we will not be doing Dancing With the Stars this season," she continued. "As much as that pains me to say, I just felt very at peace with it." Carson — who previously won the mirrorball trophy with Alfonso Ribeiro in 2014 — recently had a second baby, 3-month-old Jet, with husband Carson McAllister, with whom she also shares a 2-year-old son, Leo. "You guys know that family is the most important thing to me, and we just really felt that moving our entire family across the country right now was not for us," she went on to say. "Leo's at an age where he needs consistency and dependability, and he hasn't had that ever since he's been born. We're just really trying to give him that right now."

While Dancing With the Stars Season 32 won't have Carson, there will be an Oscar-winning actress joining Umansky in the celebrity cast. It's been reported that Mira Sorvino will be a competitor in the new season of DWTS. Sorvino is most well-known for her work in films like Romy and Michele's High School Reunion and Mighty Aphrodite, the latter of which she received an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress and a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture. She also has done quite a bit of TV work, appearing in shows such as Falling Skies, Impeachment: American Crime Story, and Starz's ghostly-comedy Shining Vale, of which she remains a main cast member.