'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Reveals They Won't Return for Season 32

Dancing With the Stars pro Witney Carson has revealed that she won't be returning for Season 32. Us Weekly reports that Carson took to TikTok to share the news with her fans and followers. "This was not a decision that we took lightly," the 29-year-old dance pro said in a video posted on Sunday.

"We definitely thought and prayed about it for a while, but we will not be doing Dancing With the Stars this season," she continued. "As much as that pains me to say, I just felt very at peace with it." Carson — who previously won the mirrorball trophy with Alfonso Ribeiro in 2014 — recently had a second baby, three-month-old jet, with husband Carson McAllister, who she also share two-year-old son Leo. "You guys know that family is the most important thing to me, and we just really felt that moving our entire family across the country right now was not for us," she went on to say. "Leo's at an age where he needs consistency and dependability, and he hasn't had that ever since he's been born. We're just really trying to give him that right now."

In a very surprising movie, it was previously announced that Dancing With The Stars will be heading back to ABC. The show initially aired on the network since 2005 but was exclusively moved to Disney+ for Season 31 in 2022. In May, Vulture reported that the hit competition series will once again call ABC its home. The news came weeks after it was announced that host Tyra Bank has exited DWTS. It was later revealed that former Dancing With The Stars dance pro — and two-time series champ — Julianne Hough will be taking her place as host alongside Alfonso Ribeiro, who is returning as co-host of Season 32.

"It is such an honor to be rejoining Dancing with the Stars as co-host. The show holds such a special place in my heart from the many years and different roles I have had the privilege of being a part of," Hough previously told Variety of rejoining the show, this time as a host. "The incredible team that brings the ballroom to life every night has been my family for the past 17 years."

"I am so excited to reunite with Alfonso, Carrie Ann [Inaba], Bruno [Tonioli], Derek [Hough], the unbelievably talented pros, and the amazing cast on the dance floor," she added. "The energy is magnetic every time you step foot in to the ballroom and I can't wait to feel it again – and of course to share it all with the absolute best and most loyal fans – for another exciting season."