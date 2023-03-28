'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Possibly Ending at HBO

Curb Your Enthusiasm might finally be ending with its upcoming 12th season. A producer on the series wrote about working on the show's "final season" on Tuesday. The tweet was later deleted and HBO has not commented. If the show is really ending, it's the latest HBO series that will conclude this year, following Succession and Barry.

Producer Jon Hayman tweeted a behind-the-scenes photo, showing creator/star Larry David watching with other crew members as a scene featuring J.B. Smoove was being filmed. "Maybe you love the show. Maybe you hate the show. Maybe you don't give a s—," Hayman tweeted. "In any event, shooting the last scene of the last episode of the final season."

- Jon Hayman – Curb Producer pic.twitter.com/pLr1LHRCgt — Curb Your Enthusiasm – Larry David Latest News (@curb_david) March 28, 2023

HBO and David confirmed a 12th season was in the works in August, but did not say if this would be the show's final year. The show's 11th season aired between October and December 2021. Curb Your Enthusiasm also stars Jeff Garlin as David's manager Jeff Greene, Cheryl Hines as his ex-wife Cheryl David, Susie Essman as Jeff's wife Susie, and Smoove as Leon Black.

Earlier this month, Hines shared a picture of herself with Essman on their way to film the show. "Off to work. Carpooling w Susie. I'm one lucky lady. S12," she wrote.

"Playing the role of Larry David has been the greatest honor of my life," David said in a statement last year. "In researching this multi-faceted, multi-talented man, I discovered that there's more to him than I ever could have imagined: He speaks six languages, brines his own pickles, and spearheads a national movement to install a bidet in every home. I've also been told from numerous sources that he is the most generous of lovers. I am so excited to once again transform into this force of nature. I only pray that I can do him justice."

Curb Your Enthusiasm began as a 1999 one-hour special for HBO. The first season debuted in October, and the show aired regularly until 2011. David then took a six-year break, and Season 9 debuted in 2017. Since then, seasons have been produced whenever David feels ready. He took another break before Season 10, which aired in 2020.

The show has earned nearly unanimous critical acclaim since its debut. It received 51 Emmy nominations and wins for directing in 2003 and editing in 2012. Curb has also won two Producers Guild of America awards and one Writers Guild of America award. The entire series is streaming on HBO Max.