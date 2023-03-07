'Barry' Ending at HBO

It has been announced that the hit dark-comedy Barry will be ending at HBO. Deadline reports that the show's upcoming Season 4 will be its last. At this time, no further details are available, and no season premiere date has been revealed.

In Barry, Bill Hader — a former Saturday Night Live cast member — stars as Barry Berkman, an ex-Marine turned hitman who wants to put his violent days behind him and start a new life as an actor. Henry Winkler plays Gene Cousineau, Barry's quirky acting coach who has a good heart but is fairly oblivious to most everything else in life. The series also stars Stephen Root — as Funches, Barry's handler from his hitman life — and Anthony Carrigan, who plays NoHo Hank, the Chechen mob boss who tries to be Barry's friend to little avail.

Season 3 ended in June, with Barry reaching what seems to be a dark and desperate place in his mind and emotions. His relationship with Funches is also further strained, and Root told PopCulture.com exclusively that he doesn't "see reconciliation" for the two men in Season 4.

This season started with Barry and Funches divided by thousands of miles, as Funches fled the United States at the end of Season 2 and wound up hiding in Chechnya. Speaking about the state of Barry and Funches' relationship this season, Root explained, "It's a love, hate thing. Father, son thing. Uncle, brother thing."

He continued, "But [Barry's] also got that with Cousineau, and that's the main source of, I think, the problems that Fuches has, is that his father figure has been taken over by Cousineau and of his own design. But I think that's really a jealousy thing with the Fuches and Cousineau character and the jealousy thing with Barry and that's deeply rooted, and it affects everything that happens in one, two, and three." All three current seasons of Barry are available to watch on HBO Max for subscribers of the streaming service.

Barry fans will be excited to learn that an American Crime Story alum has been added as a recurring cast member to Season 4. Previously, Deadline reported that actor Patrick Fischler will appear in the new episodes of Barry. Specifics of Fischler's are limited, but he is said to be playing a character named Lon Oneil, who is described as "a man with a plan." In 2021, Fischler starred in Impeachment: American Crime Story, which followed the controversy surrounding former President Bill Clinton's relationship with Monica Lewinsky while he was in office, and the subsequent fallout. Fischler portrayed Sidney Blumenthal, one of Clinton's oldest confidants.