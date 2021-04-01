✖

Josh O'Conner may have let it slip who will be replacing him as Prince Charles on the hit Netflix series The Crown. During an interview with GQ Hype, the actor may have given away that fellow actor Dominic West will be replacing him on the series for Seasons 5 and 6. "Playing that character has brought me a lot of joy. But it's lovely to come away and go, 'Great. Now hand it over to Dominic West,'" he said during an interview with GQ Hype.

Towards the end of 2020, there were rumors that West may be taking over but nothing was ever confirmed. Known for his role on The Affair, West will possibly be jumping into the series right at the time of Prince Charles' affair with Camilla Parker Bowels. During Season 5, the Prince of Wales will reveal his affair with Bowels during his marriage with Princess Diana prior to her death. In 1994, Prince Charles publicly admitted his affair during a TV interview, while Princess Diana also came forward with it saying, "There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded," according to Independent.

Prince Harry recently confessed that he's watched a few episodes of The Crown in his interview with Oprah Winfrey alongside his wife Meghan Markle. When Winfrey asked if they have seen the show, with a gentle smile, he said that they have seen a few from the hit series. Markle and Harry made some serious claims against the royal family, accusing them of questioning how dark their child, Archie's, skin tone would be. Since then, it's been said that the royal family's tension with the couple is still very much alive.

In fact, one insider came forward and said that Harry's brother Prince William is hesitant to talk to him after Harry allegedly told CBS This Morning anchor Gayle King about their private conversation. "William was left reeling," a source told Us Weekly. "He says it was a cheap shot to leak details of their private call and that he twisted the truth." King announced that Harry has been in contact with his brother and father, Prince Charles, but that it was unproductive. "Harry has talked to his brother and he has talked to his father, too," King said. "The word I was given was that those conversations were not productive, but they are glad they at least started a conversation."