Prince William Reportedly 'Uncomfortable' Speaking With Harry After Gayle King Leaked Conversation Details

Prince William is reportedly growing "uncomfortable" with his brother Prince Harry after the Duke of Sussex allegedly shared private conversations between the two siblings to CBS This Morning anchor Gayle King. While the brothers have reportedly spoken since Harry and Meghan Markle's sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey, he admitted to King that conversations have been "not productive." Now, one source is alleging William is calling his younger brother's leaking of their private conversation a "cheap shot," and accusing him of twisting the truth.

"William was left reeling," a source told Us Weekly. "He says it was a cheap shot to leak details of their private call and that he twisted the truth." The insider said that William now feels "uncomfortable" talking to his brother out of fear the same thing will happen again. King announced that Harry has been in contact with both his brother and father, Prince Charles, since their interview with Winfrey. "Harry has talked to his brother and he has talked to his father, too," King said. "The word I was given was that those conversations were not productive, but they are glad they at least started a conversation."

Based on what insiders are saying, both parties are having a hard time moving forward after all is said and done. Members of the royal family are having a hard time stepping forward after claims about their character and family were put on the chopping block when Markle mentioned they had questioned how dark her son, Archie's, skin color would be. On the other end, Harry and Markle are also allegedly having a hard time moving forward as well because they have yet to see a sincere apology from the royal family. "The problem with Harry is that he's hooked on being right and regardless of saying he wants to move on from this, he won't back down until he gets some form of apology from his family," the source claims.

King claims that no one in the royal family has reached out to Markle to apologize, despite having already had discussions with Harry. "I think what is still upsetting to [Meghan and Harry] is that the palace keeps saying they want to work it out privately, but yet they release these false stories that are coming out that are very disparaging against Meghan still," she noted on March 16. "I think it's frustrating to them to see that it's a racial conversation about the royal family when all they wanted all along was for the royals to intervene and tell the press to stop with the unfair, inaccurate, false stories that definitely have a racial slant. Until you can acknowledge that, I think it's going to be hard to move forward. But they both want to move forward with this. At the end of the day, it's Harry's family."