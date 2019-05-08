‘Criminal Minds’ Star Aisha Tyler Posts Sad ‘Last Episode’ Photo and This One Hurts

Aisha Tyler celebrated the beginning of the end of an era on the first day of taping for the Criminal Minds series finale.

The actress, who joined the cast as forensic psychologist and supervisory special agent Tara Lewis in Season 11, took to Instagram last week to share a photo gallery from the emotional day, as well as some peeks at the table read for the final episode.

“Today is the first day of taping of the last episode of [Criminal Minds] EVER,” Tyler wrote on May 2. “In honor of that, here are some shots from our very last table read in the entire universe ever, where [Matthew Gray Gubler] and I decided we would make it #jumpsuitmonday. We look like twins! #cmspiritday”

In one of the images, Tyler and co-star Gubler show off their best twinning outfits, posing together in matching jumpsuits. Gubler rocks a bright pink outfit paired with yellow converse shoes, while Tyler goes for full on orange for her suit and her shoes. Both actors also give the camera a smile while rocking sunglasses on the faces.

The actress then promised to document as much of the last days of filming, promising fans they will see tears.

“I’ll try to story a little bit every day I shoot these next two weeks,” she wrote in the caption of the caller. “I love this cast and crew in a way I will never be able to fully articulate; in the four-plus years I have been here I have laughed and cried and hugged and yelled and grown so much in the company of these brilliant people.”

“These days are so sweetly bittersweet,” Tyler added. “It’s hard to imagine my life without this place. We’re going to have an amazing last few days, hug it out, and drop the mic.”

Fans of the long-running CBS crime procedural took to the comments section of Tyler’s emotional post, sharing how emotional they already are about the 15th and final season of Criminal Minds.

“I’m so emotionally attached to this show and it’s so hard to say goodbye to watching CM every Wednesday. love you guys so much and thank you for such an incredible show!” one fan commented.

“Watched since the very beginning, its been a fantastic series,” another fan wrote.

“You guys are amazing and I am thankful for 15 amazing years of you guys! You will all be missed but we can’t be sad it’s ending but rather be happy it happened and we were able to share this wonderful journey. Love you guys!!!” A third fan mused.

Production on Criminal Minds‘ final season began immediately after wrapping Season 14, as the network wanted to finance the shortened 10-episode season as soon as possible with the actors still gathered in the project.

The final season of Criminal Minds is expected to air sometime in the 2019-2020 television season on CBS.