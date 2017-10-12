Shemar Moore Returning to ‘Criminal Minds’ This Season

Baby girl, Derek Morgan is on his way back to the BAU!

After leaving Criminal Minds ahead of Season 12, and appearing in last spring’s finale, Shemar Moore is once again reprising his role on the long-running CBS procedural. The network announced on Thursday that Moore would guest star in the fifth episode of the season.

Moore is set to star in the reboot of S.W.A.T., which will premiere on November 2 on CBS. He will appear on Criminal Minds one week earlier, on October 25.

According to the network, the episode will see Penelope deal with an emotionally devastating case. Derek will return in order to help his good friend through the situation.

Ahead of his departure in 2016, Moore starred in 252 episodes of the series. This is the second time he’s guest-starred since his departure, but it looks to be the only time he’ll appear this season.

Criminal Minds airs new episodes on Wednesday nights at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

