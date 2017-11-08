‘Criminal Minds’ Fans React to Character’s Death in Season 13 Premiere

WARNING: Major spoilers ahead for the Season 13 premiere of Criminal Minds! Continue reading at your own risk…

Criminal Minds 13th season opened with a major death.

Last season, fans were left with a twisted cliffhanger as Mr. Scratch caused an accident that left the fates of the entire BAU team hanging in the balance.

The new episode revealed that one of the team members was not able to walk away from the accident.

As the season began, it was revealed that Stephen Walker was killed in the fatal crash.

This is a tragic blow to the team, as Stephen had grown to be an integral part of the BAU over the last year, but the death didn’t come as much of a surprise.

It was previously announced that Damon Gupton wouldn’t be returning for season 13, but fans were still shocked to watch his tragic death.

Read on to see some reactions.

I’m so happy Criminal Minds is back — lily (@LiliannaCabrera) September 28, 2017

Criminal Minds fans were incredibly excited for its return. Many took to social media to express their enthusiasm for the season 13 premiere, even though some were already freaking out before it even aired.

30 minutes into Season 13 has got me….#CriminalMinds pic.twitter.com/41bc3G4B4E — Scott Siesky (@Sywolf71) September 28, 2017

The new episode clearly delivered enough drama for the fans.

This is the type of drama I’ve been waiting for. My heart is racing. #CriminalMinds — legal beagle ? (@wideopenspacexx) September 28, 2017

One of the most dramatic moments of the episode was when Stephen Walker died. Fans had a lot to say about the “fallen agent of the BAU.”

Many fans thought his death was not necessary, but unfortunately it wasn’t completely shocking.

Gupton, who plays Stephen, did not sign a contract for this season during the cast’s negotiations.

Why yall had to kill off Stephen Walker???? That wasn’t necessary!!! #CriminalMinds — Tanya (@tlselle72) September 28, 2017

I’m not ready to deal with Stephen’s death yet. #CriminalMinds — Ally? (@xHashtagAlly) September 28, 2017

WE ALL LIKED STEPHEN AND WERE JUST GETTING TO KNOW HIM HOW DARE YOU DO THIS CBS #CriminalMinds pic.twitter.com/8g8eQ6RG8O — kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) September 28, 2017

Fans were disappointed in Stephen’s death, saying he deserved better.

The scene was emotional for fans to watch, especially when they started thinking about his family.

This scene is too sad RIP Stephen #CriminalMinds — King D. (@magg_sheriff) September 28, 2017

criminal minds: stephen walker is dead

me *pretends to be shocked* — rita (@gublernations) September 28, 2017

Despite most fans’ shocked reactions to the news, some took to Twitter to reveal that they saw this death coming all along.

However, one user wrote with passion, “I knew they were gonna kill off Stephen THAT DONT MEAN IT DONT HURT THO.”

THEY KILLED STEPHEN NO I MEAN I KNEW IT WAS GONNA HAPPEN #CriminalMinds — michele☄️ (@panicatbway) September 28, 2017