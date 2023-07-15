Clark Gregg Reacts After Disney CEO Bob Iger Shades Marvel Shows Like 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'

Clark Gregg has a snappy response to Disney boss Bob Iger after the CEO seemingly shades Marvel TV shows pre-Disney+. At a conference, via Variety, while Iger praised Marvel for their impressive performance with their shows on the streamer, he also said that "they had not been in the TV business at any significant level." This puts a real stab in the back to any and all Marvel shows that performed under the Marvel TV umbrella that no longer exists and that were not Disney+ exclusive, including the company's first and longest-running series, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

The series, which came after the first Avengers movie and had tie-ins to the MCU for the first few seasons, most notably with Captain America: The Winter Soldier and the collapse of S.H.I.E.L.D. before breaking off in later seasons, ran for seven seasons on ABC before coming to an end in 2020. Clark Gregg, whose resurrected Agent Phil Coulson was a huge part of show, replied to Variety's tweet about it, and even though it was a short reaction, said what everyone was thinking, which was "Bro…"

While the Disney+ Marvel series have definitely gotten more attention, it should be noted that Marvel was, in fact, at a significant level in the TV business for quite some time over the course of its nine-year run with Marvel TV. The company produced a total of 17 shows, which also includes the entire Marvel Netflix library, not to mention two pilots that never made it to a series order. Considering Clark Gregg, more or less, is the godfather of Marvel TV, having it all started because of Phil Coulson, it's not surprising to see he would have a word or two to say about Bob Iger's choice of words.

Even so, fans have been wanting an Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. revival or that some characters would make a return in the MCU, and they're not the only ones. Both Ming-Na Wen and Gabriel Luna have expressed interest in returning as Melinda May and Robbie Reyes, in whatever capacity it is. That might be hard knowing how Bob Iger feels about previous Marvel shows that weren't originally on Disney+, but that doesn't mean that it still can't happen. Since AOS is still Marvel's reigning longest-running series, you never know what could happen for the show's future, or at least the future of the characters in the MCU. Perhaps Coulson, the team, and the Zephyr could make a return soon, especially since it is now streaming on Disney+.