‘Agents of SHIELD’ Star Elizabeth Henstridge Reveals If She Would Return for Series Revival (Exclusive)

Agents of SHIELD star Elizabeth Henstridge spent seven seasons on the hit Marvel series, and the actress recently revealed to PopCulture.com if she would ever return for a revival. In Agents of SHIELD, Henstridge played biochemist Jemma Simmons, a crucial member of the Strategic Homeland Intervention, Enforcement, and Logistics Division team. While promoting her new Apple TV+ show, Suspicion, Henstridge spoke exclusively with PopCulture about her feelings on the fan-favorite comic series, and whether or not she’d want to return for a reboot.

“Of course. Yeah,” Henstridge said confidently. “I loved my time on Agents of SHIELD I loved working with Marvel.” Connecting it to her new series, the actress added, “I had the time of my life and that, been so lucky that that was like a family too, as this show has been, and our cast has been brilliant.” Finally, Henstridge concluded by saying, “So yeah, I would be Jemma Simmons again in a heartbeat.” Agents of SHIELD began airing on ABC in 2013 and ended its 136-episode run in 2020. It often tied in with the Marvel Cinematic Universe films, with several episodes connecting directly to Captain American: The Winter Soldier. In addition to Henstridge, Agents of SHIELD also starred Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, and Iain De Caestecker.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Now, Henstridge has a new ensemble series in Suspicion, an intense thriller in which she plays Tara McAllister, a British university professor caught up in a complicated cat-and-mouse game with unseen forces. Suspicion also stars Uma Thurman, Kunal Nayyar, Georgina Campbell, Elyes Gabel, Angel Coulby, Lydia West, Clare Perkins, Tom Rhys Harries, and Noah Emmerich. Tara and a group of other U.K. citizens are seemingly framed for the kidnapping of Leo Newman (Gerran Howell), the son of Uma Thurman’s character, Katherine Newman, a U.S. media mogul, which forces them to go on the run while defending their innocence.

Speaking about the new series, Henstridge gushed with excitement over working with her co-stars, and expressed how thrilled she is for fans to see Suspicion. “I’m excited to hear how people feel along the journey,” she said, “like who they’re rooting for, whose side they’re on and how it changes.” The first three episodes of Suspicion are now streaming on Apple TV+, with Episode 4 set to debut on Friday.