Netflix’s Axed Marvel Shows Are Moving to New Streaming Home

This month Netflix axed all of its original Marvel shows, but now they are moving to a new streaming home. ComicBook.com reports that all the Marvel shows produced at Netflix will debut on Disney+ on March 15. This includes Daredevil, Jessica Jones (Seasons 1-3), Luke Cage (Seasons 1-2), Iron Fist (Seasons 1-2), The Defenders (Limited Series), and The Punisher (Seasons 1-2).

It is certainly an interesting move, especially in the case of Daredevil, which TVLine recently reported had re-entered Nielsen’s Top 10 streaming originals list roughly three years after it ended. The show ran from 2015 until 2018, with lead actor Charlie Cox heavily featured in the Defenders crossover series that included the other Marvel characters from their own solo series. Daredevil‘s big resurgence in popularity came after two of the show’s main characters turned up on Spider-Man: No Way Home and Disney+’s Hawkeye series. In No Way Home, Cox, who played Daredevil himself — Matt Murdock — turned up as Peter Parker’s lawyer, following his very public reveal as Spider-Man.

Over on Hawkeye, Vincent D’Onofrio reprised his role as Wilson “Kingpin” Fisk, Daredevil’s main antagonist. This time around, he faced off against Jeremy Renner’s Avengers character, Clint Barton, and Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop. While Cox could very well turn up as Daredevil again in the future, the Hawkeye series left Kingpin’s fate in a more permanent place, as it was very strongly implied he is dead.

In addition to the Marvel Netflix shows, Disney+ will also be getting Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD. The show began airing on ABC in 2013 and ended its 136-episode run in 2020. It often tied in with the Marvel Cinematic Universe films, with several episodes connecting directly to Captain American: The Winter Soldier. Agents of SHIELD starred Elizabeth Henstridge, Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, and Iain De Caestecker.

In Agents of SHIELD, Henstridge played biochemist Jemma Simmons, a crucial member of the Strategic Homeland Intervention, Enforcement, and Logistics Division team. While promoting her new Apple TV+ show, Suspicion, Henstridge spoke exclusively with PopCulture about her feelings on the fan-favorite comic series, and whether or not she’d want to return for a reboot.

“Of course. Yeah,” Henstridge said confidently. “I loved my time on Agents of SHIELD I loved working with Marvel.” Connecting it to her new series, the actress added, “I had the time of my life and that, been so lucky that that was like a family too, as this show has been, and our cast has been brilliant.” Finally, Henstridge concluded by saying, “So yeah, I would be Jemma Simmons again in a heartbeat.”