Another 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' Star Is Down for an MCU Return

It's been three years since fans said goodbye to Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and it's been even longer since we last saw Gabriel Luna as Robbie Reyes/Ghost Rider. The actor portrayed the motorcyclist in the fourth season of the ABC series, but would he ever want to take things to the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Luna expressed his interest in appearing in the MCU with Forbes, and even though a lot of time has passed, he would want nothing more.

"Oh, I love that character. It was really special," Luna shared. "It had only come into existence in 2014 (Robbie Reyes' Ghost Rider), created by Felipe Smith, and then it was in 2016 that we did the show, and literally not a day goes by that somebody doesn't ask me about it."

He continued, "It feels like the demand may be there, and if the creative is there and it makes sense… I think with Marvel right now, it's so intricately woven that it would be a few years out if they started to think about it to do the character. I'm always open."

This comes not long after The Cavalry herself, Ming-Na Wen expressed interest in returning as Melinda May, in whatever form that may be. Initially, there were plans for a Ghost Rider series that was announced in 2019, with Luna reprising his role as Robbie Reyes. The series would have premiered on Hulu in 2020, but unfortunately, the streamer decided to not move forward with it. While it was disappointing knowing how close we were to a Ghost Rider series starring the actor, he still seems to be up for anything.

"My stock answer used to be, 'I loved what we did, I'm very happy with what we accomplished, and I can be happy leaving it on the shelf and admiring what we did and have the audience remember it fondly, the way they do. To do the character again just gives me another opportunity to screw it up,'" Luna says. "So there's that mindset, but now I feel that I'm a lot more open should it come around. If it makes sense, I'm more than happy to… I try to keep myself in shape, Arnold (Schwarzenegger) demands it. So I'm still certainly physically capable of doing it, and if it's a great story, and they'd have me, of course."

While Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. did cut ties with the MCU in the later seasons, making the show canonically not in the universe, it's always possible that a character could pop up in the MCU still, or that an Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. revival will happen. Now that it's also across the Disney+ shows and not just the movies, it could be a good way to ease Gabriel Luna's Ghost Rider back to the fans before bringing him to the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe, especially since he wouldn't be opposed to coming back. While waiting and hoping for Luna to make his return as Ghost Rider, all seven seasons of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. are streaming on Disney+, so fans will be able to rewatch his performance whenever they want.