The new Law & Order: SVU spinoff series is coming. According to TVLine, Law & Order: Organized Crime will premiere on Apr. 1. It will follow a new episode of Law & Order: SVU, which will feature Christopher Meloni as Elliot Stabler.

Organized Crime will follow Meloni's SVU character as he returns to the New York City Police department after a "devastating personal loss." While looking to put his life back together, he joins a high-level task force attempting to bring down the city's biggest crime organizations. The NBC series will also feature Dylan McDermott and Tamara Taylor. This story is developing.