Christopher Meloni's 'Law & Order: SVU' Spinoff 'Organized Crime' Gets Premiere Date

By Brian Jones

The new Law & Order: SVU spinoff series is coming. According to TVLine, Law & Order: Organized Crime will premiere on Apr. 1. It will follow a new episode of Law & Order: SVU, which will feature Christopher Meloni as Elliot Stabler.

Organized Crime will follow Meloni's SVU character as he returns to the New York City Police department after a "devastating personal loss." While looking to put his life back together, he joins a high-level task force attempting to bring down the city's biggest crime organizations. The NBC series will also feature Dylan McDermott and Tamara Taylor. This story is developing.

Start the Conversation

of