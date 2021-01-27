'Law & Order: SVU': Christopher Meloni Reveals Another Update on Spinoff 'Organized Crime'

✖

As if Christopher Meloni's recent cameo on the latest season of Law & Order: SVU wasn't enough to throw fans into a frenzy, the actor is teasing his upcoming spinoff Law & Order: Organized Crime. "Hey. L&O:OC... we workin on it," he wrote on his Instagram post, showing what fans can assume is one of the doors on set.

This comes after his former co-star and fictional partner Mariska Hargitay also teased the new series. Hargitay, who plays Detective Olivia Benson on the long-running cop drama, posted a photo of the two standing together on set along with their chairs.

Fans are certainly excited about the new show. Under the picture, which currently sits with more than 82,000 likes, viewers shared their reactions. "So you just came here and chose violence...," someone wrote. Debra Messing left a scream under Hargitay's post. "Mariska- I'm hiding under the craft service table.... don't tell the crew. But I gotta see this reunion," actress and writer Ali Wentworth said.

According to a synopsis, Law & Order: Organized Crime promises to follow Meloni who, after he returns to the NYPD to battle organized crime after a devastating personal loss, must adapt to a criminal justice system that's also changed dramatically in the decade he's been away. "Stabler will aim to find absolution and rebuild his life while leading an elite new task force that is taking apart the city's most powerful crime syndicates one by one," the synopsis reads. Meloni left the series after Season 12 when his character suddenly retired from the police.

The L Word's Ilene Chaiken will serve as showrunner and executive producer, replacing Matt Olmstead and Craig Gore, who both left the project at different times. Gore was fired after making a few controversial posts in the midst of the Los Angeles Black Lives Matter protests. Due to the multiple leadership changes as well as the coronavirus pandemic, the show's release date has been changed to some time in 2021, but nothing is confirmed.

“L&O: OC is a highly-anticipated drama and we want to take the necessary time to make the show great,” NBC told Digital Spy. “We don’t need to rush to hit any artificial date, so we are pushing the start of production a bit. These days it’s not unusual for dates to shift.