'Law & Order: SVU' Spinoff Adds Dylan McDermott as Mystery Character

✖

There's another individual who will be joining Christopher Meloni's Elliot Stabler on the Law & Order: Organized Crime squad. On Wednesday, Variety reported that Dylan McDermott would be joining the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit spin-off. However, details about McDermott's character are currently being kept under wraps. Although, he will indeed be a series regular on the program.

Meloni will reprise the role of Stabler in Law & Order: Organized Crime, a role that he originated on Law & Order: SVU. The show will follow Stabler as he returns to the NYPD to battle organized crime after experiencing a personal loss. The character will reportedly build a new elite task force in order to tackle the issue of organized crime in New York City. At the moment, it's unclear how McDermott's character will play into Stabler's journey. But, it's possible that the characters will be working closely together, as McDermott will be a regular on the NBC series.

This story is developing.