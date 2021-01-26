'Law & Order: SVU': See Benson and Stabler Reunite in New Set Photos of Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni

✖

Law & Order: SVU fans were pleased to see two of their favorite characters reunite on set and are eagerly awaiting their on-air reunion. Mariska Hargitay (Capt. Olivia Benson) and Christopher Meloni (Elliot Stabler) reunited off screen and onlookers are thrilled for what's to come in the series. The two were seen outside on a bright and beautiful sunny day, where the former co-stars were walking together before standing next to a police car.

The moment was captured on camera by photographers, and Hargitay also took to social media to share a few photos herself with her followers. In a telling, but teasing caption, she wrote, "It's all happening.... #OC #PFL." The long-running series' official Instagram page also left a comment, confirming, "IT'S HAPPENING" and her fans were not quiet about their thoughts either. One person wrote, "Very excited," while someone else echoed, "That second photo is bringing real tears to my eyes" noting they favored the photo of their two set chairs sitting next to each other.

(Photo: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin, Getty)

After almost 10 years, Meloni is rejoining the cast of SVU and fans are here for it. While Hargitay shared her own photo, he also took to social media on Friday to share a special photo of the two. In the black-and-white picture, Meloni and Hargitay are the only two in it, teasing fans ahead of his long-anticipated return. He's making his grand return to SVU on Season 22 as a lead-in to his own spinoff, Law & Order: Organized Crime, which is set to premiere in 2021.

(Photo: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin, Getty)

His return was suppose to take place on the premiere episode, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the schedule was delayed. Organized Crime also got a new showrunner, which put a hold on his return as well. Fans have been waiting for this moment since he exited the show in 2011, but urged fans to be patient after he posted his photo, as onlookers are eager to see the two back on screen together.

In July, he told Entertainment Tonight that a "certain piece" fell right into place for him to give his character another go. "For me, there were just personal things that I was like, 'You know, now is a good time.' That was it. There was nothing secret. It just was effortlessly correct. It's one of these [things where] I felt like I believed in the stars and all that... I'd go, 'Oh, the stars are telling me you know but because it was just right.'"