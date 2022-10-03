Chris Cuomo Makes Return to TV With New Primetime Talk Show

Chris Cuomo is making a return to TV with a brand new primetime talk show titled Cuomo. In a press release, NewsNation revealed the weeknight series debuts on Monday, Oct. 3, with guests Dan Rather and Bill Maher. Additional Cuomo guests for the show's premiere week include Stephen A. Smith, Andrew Yang, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Tulsi Gabbard, and Whoopi Goldberg.

The former CNN anchor does not appear to have issued any comments about his new show, but Cuomo executive producer Alexandra "Dusty" Cohen previously said, "I have known Chris Cuomo for nearly 30 years, and he is hands down the best interviewer of our generation." Cohen continued, per Variety, "I am grateful to NewsNation for this incredible opportunity and am blown away by the number of news and talk industry heavyweights who have joined our team. We have hit the ground running." Cuomo launches tonight, at 8pm ET/7pm CT, only on NewsNation.

Cuomo was fired from CNN in 2021, after being implicated in a cover-up of sexual misconduct allegations against his brother, New York's then-governor Andrew Cuomo. In his first statement after exiting CNN, Cuomo said, "This is not how I want my time at CNN to end but I have already told you why and how I helped my brother," the journalist wrote. "So let me now say as disappointing as this is, I could not be more proud of the team at Cuomo Prime Time and the work we did as CNN's #1 show in the most competitive time slot. I owe them all and will miss that group of special people who did really important work."

According to the AP, 36-year-old Lindsey Boylan — who previously worked in Andrew Cuomo's administration from 2015 to 2018 — took to Twitter to accuse the governor of harassing her "about my looks." She added that this went on "for years." "Yes, [Gov. Cuomo] sexually harassed me for years. Many saw it, and watched," she wrote. "I could never anticipate what to expect: would I be grilled on my work (which was very good) or harassed about my looks. Or would it be both in the same conversation? This was the way for years."

She then went on to claim that she is not alone in her experience. "Not knowing what to expect what's the most upsetting part aside from knowing that no one would do a damn thing even when they saw it. No one. And I know I am not the only woman," she wrote.

As for why she chose to come forward, Boylan explained that after her mother went through sexual harassment and assault, she "promised myself I would never let those kinds of guys win. I would work hard my whole life to put myself in positions of power to change things. To end the violence & corruption. Give voice to the voiceless. I am not stopping. I refuse. I will never give up."