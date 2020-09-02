Tucker Carlson Releases Audio of CNN Anchor Chris Cuomo Speaking About Sexual Harassment Accusations

Tucker Carlson is known for not holding back on his famous Fox show Tucker Carlson Tonight, and this time he's aiming at CNN anchor Chris Cuomo. On his nightly show, Carlson played an audio clip that is allegedly Cuomo speaking to former lawyer of President Donald Trump, Michael Cohen. In the clip, he's discussing false accusations against him while also bashing the media himself.

"I'm always careful when I talk to media," the person who Carlson says is Cuomo said according to Newsweek. "Do you know how many f—g phone calls I've gotten from people at ABC that reporters are calling and lying about things they heard about me to try and get stories about me from when I was at ABC?" Carlson introduced the clip by scolding Cuomo for his harsh tactics he uses against other people for "not living up to his high ethical standards." He also noted his thoughts that Cuomo was prone to the "most overheated possible moral lectures." He also claims there are "many" tapes of conversations between Cuomo and Cohen.

"They're calling and saying, 'I heard he was the Charlie Rose of ABC, that he used to invite women to the hotel and open his bathrobe.' Do I look like the kind of f—g guy whose gotta do that?" the tape continued. In another portion, according to the outlet, the man who Carlson says is Cuomo appears to continue a conversation speaking as if he were someone from the media. "I already have a good source that says that he forced one woman to have sex, I just want to know if you've heard anything like that." He then added, "There is no woman! There is nothing like that," as he continued to deny the speculation.

The person in the clip continued saying, "Women who do work there saying, 'Oh yeah, you know, some of these guys,' naming me with other people, 'Yeah we bumped into each other once on an elevator and he put his hand on my shoulder and it made me really uncomfortable.' I mean, what the f—?" The person that is allegedly Cohen then replies with, "It's a problem." Then the man that is allegedly Cuomo says, "So I'm careful with the media always. I've always told you the media is not your friend."

Carlson then sided with the women saying, "Now if women made those claims against you, Chris Cuomo might very well denounce you on his TV show, call for your firing, call for your banishment from decent society. These are women making the charges, after all. You must believe women. Women's voices must be heard."