'Chicago P.D.' Star LaRoyce Hawkins Praises Returning Co-Star Now Directing Episodes

Chicago P.D. star LaRoyce Hawkins is opening up about Jesse Lee Soffer's recent return to the NBC drama as a director. Soffer left the 21st District at the beginning of Season 10 and came back to direct Episode 16, "Deadlocked." In an interview with Us Weekly, Hawkins praises his former co-star for a job well done and how much he's looking forward to it happening again.

"That was amazing. Jesse's such a talented guy. And he's been doing this for so long," Hawkins shared. "His eye is very well seasoned when it comes to just pictures and frames. We trusted him right away. We knew that he had that director bug in him, and we were excited to watch it activate. And I think his episode ['Deadlocked'] was great. We're looking forward to working with him again."

It sounds like Jesse Lee Soffer will be back at some point to direct another episode of Chicago P.D., and it's going to be yet another great episode. Even though Jay Halstead's departure is still very fresh, it is nice to know that the show is still very close to Soffer's heart, and having him direct somewhat still feels like Halstead is still with us and he's not in Bolivia or wherever he is now.

In PopCulture's own interview with LaRoyce Hawkins, the actor revealed how he keeps in touch with Soffer, admitting that he's even subscribed to a golf newsletter and he forwards everything to his friend. So their friendship on-screen is very much still that way off-screen, even if they don't particularly see each other all day, every day. With Chicago P.D. coming back next season, hopefully, Soffer will direct another episode, or better yet, maybe Halstead will finally come home to his wife.

Even though Chicago P.D. is part of NBC's fall schedule, due to the writers' strike, it's very possible Season 11 won't be premiering this fall or even this year at all. There is no end in sight, and with SAG-AFTRA members likely joining the picket lines, it could go on for even longer. Whenever it does premiere, the wait will be worth it, whether or not Jesse Lee Soffer returns in whatever capacity. Fans can watch all 10 seasons of Chicago P.D. on Peacock to keep occupied until the Intelligence Unit returns, and hopefully, that is sometime this year.