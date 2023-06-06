'Chicago P.D.': Here's Who Died in the Season 10 Finale

The Chicago P.D. Season 10 finale last month ended on quite a cliffhanger and left on character dead while another's life was up in the air. In "A Better Place," the team were finally getting close to taking down white supremacist Richard Beck, as Ruzek spent time undercover to get on his good side. Things took a turn when Ruzek's cover was blown, and a little boy, Cal, shot him. There was a showdown with his mom, who wanted to take the blame for it, and Beck took Cal hostage until Atwater shoots him and he dies.

The episode was an intense one from start to finish, and it was definitely a big one for Ruzek, aside from the fact that no one knows if he's going to live or die until Season 11 premieres as part of NBC's fall lineup. Beck caused some trouble for the Intelligence Unit, as he was operating in the manufacturing and sells of crystal meth. He manipulated his daughter Samantha and his grandson Cal while also using a trucking company as a front for his business.

Richard Beck, played by Lee Tergesen, was first introduced in Season 10, Episode 12, "I Can't Let You Go," making the back half of the season greatly focus on him and his dangerous business. Even though the storyline is now over, it wouldn't be surprising if it still somehow manages to find its way to Season 11 to deal with the aftermath of what happened with Ruzek. Luckily, Beck can't hurt anyone or manipulate anyone else, but the trouble he's caused will surely impact the series moving forward, especially when it comes to the officer.

Since Chicago P.D. is returning in the fall, at least for now, fans will just have to wait to see what the outcome is of the whole situation with Beck. He was a pretty prominent villain in the latter part of Season 10, and it would be surprising if they just went about next season like nothing happened, except for Ruzek getting shot. There are still ways to keep it going even though Beck is dead, as he did have a whole business going and manipulated his family as well. Though really, the only character that fans probably care about at the end of the season is Ruzek since his life is on the line. Hopefully, a premiere date is announced soon for Season 11, but for now, fans can just watch the entire series on Peacock to keep occupied until the fall.