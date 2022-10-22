'Chicago P.D.' Actor Confirms Return to Series, Just Not How Fans Expect

Only weeks after leaving the series, Jesse Lee Soffer is making a return to Chicago P.D., but not how fans might expect. According to Parade, Soffer is back with the series in a behind-the-scenes role that won't feature him in front of the camera.

After spending ten seasons with the Dick Wolf standout in the role of Jay Halstead, Soffer will step behind the camera to direct an episode of the series for later in its current season.

According to Variety, Soffer will direct episode 16 this season, with the episode airing at some point in 2023. Soffer confirmed the news himself with a post on Twitter, retweeting the Variety exclusive reveal.

Now while Soffer's character was written off the show back on Oct. 3, appearing in the first three episodes of this season, he did celebrate his time on the show in a statement. "To create this hour drama week after week has been a labor of love by everyone who touches the show," he said. "I will always be proud of my time as Det. Jay Halstead."

Soffer's character, Det. Halstead had an interesting exit on the show. He offered up his resignation from his team in Chicago, opting for an army job in Bolivia for an eight-month stay. "I fly out today. It's not forever, it's eight months, maybe a little longer. But I swear to you that we're gonna get through this because you're the love of my life, and if I'm yours, then you'll know that you have to let me go," Halstead told his wife, Hailey Upton, played by Tracy Spiridakos on his final episode.

That's enough for fans to keep hope alive on Soffer's return in the future. Eight months is far from forever, and it isn't like Soffer is going to be far away from the set when that time comes.

Fans of the Dick Wolf production will want to keep their eyes peeled for Soffer's directing debut when it drops in 2023. Episodes air on NBC on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET.