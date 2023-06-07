'Chicago P.D': Did Ruzek Die in the Season 10 Finale?

The Season 10 finale of Chicago P.D. left on a pretty big cliffhanger when Ruzek was shot, and even though he was in the hospital, there was no way of knowing what happened. The officer had been undercover while Intelligence tried to catch Richard Beck, who was a drug lord. He manipulated his daughter, Samantha, and his grandson, Cal, and Cal ended up shooting Ruzek. It took some time to get someone's attention, but Ruzek was eventually able to call Kim, who ran to his rescue.

As of now, Ruzek is still very much alive. Critical, but alive. It's hard to tell where the series will pick up when it returns as part of NBC's fall schedule. Whenever a character ends up this way on a show, there's always the possibility that something will happen, and even if it is a fan-favorite character, no one is safe. Since Chicago P.D. did just lose Jesse Lee Soffer at the beginning of Season 10, it would be harsh to lose yet another cast member not long after. However, One Chicago did lost several members this season, and half of them were on Chicago Med.

It's no secret that the characters on Chicago P.D. have gone through many life-or-death situations and have almost died on numerous occasions. It's what their job entails. But it has been a while since the procedural really killed off a character instead of just losing a character. The last big death on the series was Alvin Olinsky in Season 5, so it may be long overdue. That's not to say that something bad will happen to Ruzek. Even if he doesn't die, the aftermath of the shooting could impact him moving forward, either physically and/or mentally.

There is going to be a lot to look forward to when Chicago P.D. comes back in the fall, but it may still be a while until Season 11 premieres. Due to the writers' strike, there is no telling when TV shows will go back into production for next season. Fans could be waiting longer than usual, but hopefully, when it does come back, the wait will be worth it. It would be pretty hard to lose Ruzek, especially after all that both Kim and little Mikayla have gone through, but we'll just have to wait and see what happens.