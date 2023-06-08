'Chicago P.D.': Patrick John Flueger Enjoys Dream Vacation as Fans Fear Ruzek Was Killed Off

As Chicago P.D. fans fear that Adam Ruzek was killed off in the Season 10 finale, Patrick John Flueger is living it up on his dream vacation as the series is on hiatus. He took to Instagram to share some photos from his UK vacation with his girlfriend, telling his followers he loves him "some history. It's my f-ing favorite thing. I've been obsessed with Stonehenge since I was very small." Flueger "finally saw it in real life," and he is mind blown.

According to Parade, Flueger has been dating actress and model Reem Amara since 2019, and the duo seems like they were having the time of their lives at the historical monument. He's been sharing a lot of photos from their vacation, and if Ruzek really is dead, it wouldn't be surprising if he and Amara would keep their whirlwind vacation going.

Patrick John Flueger is in a pretty good mood, despite the fact that his future on Chicago P.D. is unknown, though that might be for the best; otherwise, it would put a real damper on his trip. Season 10 of the NBC procedural ended with Officer Ruzek getting shot by a little boy, and he was in the hospital by the episode's end, with no way of knowing what his prognosis was. While it would be nice for Ruzek to survive, of course, especially since he and the rest of Intelligence have suffered much worse, it wouldn't be surprising if they decided to kill him off, no matter how much it hurts.

There is, unfortunately, no way of knowing what will happen with Ruzek, and even though Flueger is happily on vacation, that doesn't mean there isn't tragedy headed his way, at least on-screen. Due to the writers' strike, it's likely that scripts haven't even started for the upcoming 11th season, meaning that no one knows just what the future holds for him. Hopefully, all is fine for him, even if he is physically or mentally affected by the shooting. It would be a lot better than dying, and considering all that Kim and Mikayla have gone through, not to mention the fact that Intelligence already lost an OG recently, Adam Ruzek needs to live. But fans will just have to tune in this fall when it's part of NBC's fall schedule to see what happens.