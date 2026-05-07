‘NCIS: Origins’ Star Caleb Foote Reveals Which Buddy He Wants to Appear on Prequel Series (Exclusive)

NCIS: Origins Season 2 is over, but star Caleb Foote told PopCulture.com one hope he has for Season 3.

The actor, who plays Special Agent Bernard “Randy” Randolf, revealed that he wants one of his friends to guest star.

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“I want my buddy, Billy Magnussen,” Foote said when asked who he hopes to have as a guest star on Origins. “He’s in The Audacity right now. We worked on a show called Made For Love together. I’ll shoot him a text after this. It was just his birthday. I would love it if Billy Magnussen, who can play these larger-than-life characters, I’d love it if he was Randy’s cousin, and he was, like, FBI, and just to see that kind of dynamic. I’ll make the call to my buddy.”

Pictured: Billy Magnussen as Rod Bedford. (Photo by Michael Parmelee/CBS via Getty Images)

Considering Randy’s predicament at the end of Season 2, it would only be natural for his family to be aware of what’s going on. Who better to help work the case than a family member who is a federal agent? Plus, it’s been far too long since Foote and Magnussen shared the screen together. As Foote was saying, the two did the HBO Max series Made For Love, which ran for two seasons from 2021 to 2022. So an on-screen reunion is definitely needed.

As for the possibility of Magnussen appearing on NCIS: Origins, it might be a little hard. On top of starring in the new AMC thriller The Audacity, he has six projects in the works including the legal drama The Social Reckoning, out later this year, horror comedy Buzzkill, and comedy Chariot. But since he and Foote seem to be close, it’s always possible he could open up his schedule to make an appearance, even if it is brief.

Whether or not Magnussen will ever actually appear on NCIS: Origins remains to be seen, but it would be fun to see him on the show. And if he’s Randy’s cousin, it would give the show more chances to dig deeper into his family background. For now, fans will just have to wait and see. The first two seasons of NCIS: Origins are streaming on Paramount+. Season 3 will premiere this fall on CBS, and a premiere date should be coming in the near future.