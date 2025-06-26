‘Chicago Fire’ Adds Brandon Larracuente as Series Regular Following Recent Exits

When one door closes, another one opens for Brandon Larracuente.

After the actor’s Prime Video show On Call was canceled after just one season, he’s moving on to a fellow Dick Wolf drama.

Deadline reports that Larracuente has been cast as a series regular on the upcoming 14th season of Chicago Fire. Although his exact role is unknown, he will play a key member at Firehouse 51. His addition comes on the heels of two exits, with Daniel Kyri and Jake Lockett both departing the series at the end of Season 13. It also comes a little over a month after Prime canceled On Call, the first streaming exclusive from Wolf Entertainment. So it’s not a surprise that at least one actor from the series wound up on another show from the producer.

(Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

This is certainly not the first time that an actor has been moved around the Wolf Entertainment universe. Most recently, Jesse Lee Soffer went from Chicago P.D. to FBI: International, while Dylan McDermott starred on both Law & Order: Organized Crime and FBI: Most Wanted. Whether this opens the opportunity for more of the On Call cast to find new jobs within the Wolf and NBCUniversal space is unknown, but it’s entirely possible, even as the show is reportedly continuing efforts despite not landing a new home.

Aside from starring as Alex Diaz on On Call, Brandon Larracuente is also known for his role as Daniel Perez on The Good Doctor, Emilio Acosta on the Party of Five reboot, and Ben Rayburn on Bloodline. Other credits include Saturday Morning, What We Found, Remember Me, Confessional, 13 Reasons Why, Versus, Baywatch, All Is Lost, St. Denis Medical, The Rookie, and Every Witch Way, among others.

(Jeff Weddell/ABC via Getty Images) BRANDON LARRACUENTE

Chicago Fire leads Dermot Mulroney, Taylor Kinney, and Miranda Rae Mayo have been confirmed to sign new deals for Season 14. As of now, no other cast changes have been announced, so it’s likely the rest of the cast will be staying on, at least for now. Meanwhile, other changes are coming to the NBC drama. Along with cast members continuing to appear in fewer episodes, the series will also have fewer episodes in an effort to cut costs. Not by much, though, as the upcoming season will have 21 episodes as opposed to 22 or 23 like previous seasons.

A premiere date for Chicago Fire Season 14 has not been announced, but it will be premiering this fall on NBC, along with new seasons of Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med. The first 13 seasons are streaming on Peacock.