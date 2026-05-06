‘Good Morning America’ Alum Selling off $3.2 Million Mansion

Janai Norman is moving. The Good Morning America alum has listed her New Jersey mansion for $3.2 million amid her exit, TMZ reports.

Norman’s exit from the morning program came as a surprise. She took to Instagram notifying her fans and followers that she was not returning to the show.

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“I hoped that we’d have more time, and it’s been hard on me that our time was cut short,” Norman, 36, shared in a video, per USA Today. “I have loved my job. It has been a joy to connect with my coworkers and with viewers, to help keep you informed and entertained, and to create this community.”

Norman was a co-anchor on the show since 2022, working alongside Gio Benitez and Whit Johnson.“So it really breaks my heart that I don’t get to say goodbye. I’m so sorry that I don’t get to say goodbye. It would’ve been fun,” she continued in the video. “But I have these three young kids, and I have worked weekends their whole lives, and so now they get more of me. And that is worth everything.”

According to reports citing Status, Norman’s contract expired and was not renewed. But she says more is coming and this isn’t the last fans will see of her. In the meantime, she’s spending time with her family.

Per the listing of her New Jersey home, the 6-bed, 6-bath home has a stellar view of the NYC skyline. The home is equipped with a gorgeous chef’s kitchen, a large living room and a fully functional home gym.

Her exit was supported by her colleagues. Under her Instagram video announcing her exit, there were several comments by noticeable faces. “Hope you’re feeling the love from everyone responding. You are a true gem and thoroughly enjoyed working with you. I treasure our friendship,” GMA anchor Robin Roberts stated.

