‘Chicago Med’ Crosses Over With ‘Chicago Justice’ in Season Premiere

Chicago Med gave fans an unexpected Chicago Justice crossover during Tuesday night’s season premiere, but it wasn’t as obvious as previous crossovers have been.

During the episode, entitled “Speak Your Truth,” Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt) is shown recovering from the gunshot wounds he received during the season two finale. After his check-up, he heads to court to testify against the man who shot him.

This courtroom set up is where the Chicago Justice crossover occurs. As Charles testifies, defense attorney Marshall Matthews (Demore Barnes) cross examines him.

Matthews may not have jumped out as a major player in the Chicago universe of shows, but he did once appear in an episode of the now-cancelled Chicago Justice.

The character was faced with a similar defense case in the season 1 episode “Double Helix.” He was tasked with proving his client was legally insane, just as he does here.

Coincidentally, Charles also made a crossover appearance of his own in “Double Helix” to give his own evaluation of Matthews’ client.

While Matthews’ cameo might have flew by some fans, it’s still nice to see the producers are still acknowledging that realm of the Chicago universe.

Chicago Med airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.

