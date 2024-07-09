'Chicago Med': Three Lead Actors Close New Deals for Drama

On the heels of Dominic Rains' exit, three actors are officially staying on Chicago Med. Ahead of the upcoming 10th season of the NBC medical drama, Deadline reports that S. Epatha Merkerson, Oliver Platt, and Marlyne Barrett have closed new deals to stay on the series for the 2024-25 season. The three are the last remaining original cast members from when the series first premiered in 2015.

How long the contracts will go to is unknown, as their most recent ones were up last season. However, knowing that fans will see more of Sharon Goodwin, Dr. Daniel Charles, and charge nurse Maggie Lockwood is better than nothing. This also means that there are many more stories on the way, and it will be interesting to see how the show will turn things up. It's also welcome news for Barrett, who was diagnosed with uterine and ovarian cancer in 2022.

The trio landing new deals is also good news due to the fact that Chicago Med has already had a big change earlier this year. It was announced in April that longtime showrunners Diane Frolov and Andy Schneider, who had helmed the drama since its launch in 2015, would be stepping down for Season 10. 13 Reasons Why co-executive producer Allen MacDonald, who also served as co-producer on CSI, will be taking over.

As for who else will be returning for Chicago Med, unless otherwise announced, it can be assumed that the current lineup will continue to consist of Steven Weber as Dr. Dean Archer, Jessy Schram as Dr. Hannah Asher, and Med newbie Luke Mitchell as Dr. Mitchell Ripley. It's possible there could be some new doctors or nurses scrubbing in at Gaffney, but more news on the upcoming season is likely to be released in the coming weeks as filming starts.

A premiere date for Season 10 has yet to be announced, but Chicago Med will be returning sometime this fall on NBC, once again kicking off One Chicago Wednesdays, followed by Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. There is no telling what kind of storylines will be included, but fans will definitely want to tune in to see what happens. At the very least, they will be able to rest easy knowing that S. Epatha Merkerson, Oliver Platt, and Marlyne Barrett are not going anywhere anytime soon.