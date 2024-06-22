'Chicago Fire': Jocelyn Hudon Promoted to Series Regular for Season 13

Chicago Fire's main cast is officially expanding for the upcoming 13th season. Deadline reports that Jocelyn Hudon has been promoted to series regular after joining the NBC drama towards the end of Season 12 as Ambulance 61's newest paramedic, Lyla Novak. After Hanako Greensmith's Violet was having trouble finding a good replacement for Kara Killmer's Sylvie Brett, who exited earlier in the season, she ended on Novak.

While the freelancing paramedic didn't want to fully join 51 when asked by Violet due to the fact that she has friends in all places and likes not sticking to one firehouse, she changes her mind. She soon became a big part of Firehouse 51, and her partnership with Violet was truly a match made in Heaven. Now that she's staying with the team full-time, it will be interesting to see what the two of them will be like as they go on more calls together and Violet gets used to being the Paramedic in Charge.

(Photo: CHICAGO FIRE -- "Something About Her" Episode 12009 -- Pictured: (l-r) Hanako Greensmith as Violet Mikami, Jocelyn Hudon as Novak -- (Photo by: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC) - Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC)

Hudon is most known for starring in numerous Hallmark films, most recently Falling in Love in Niagra, as well as recurring in Hallmark's hit series When Calls the Heart and When Hope Calls. Earlier this year, she starred in the drama film The Fall, for which she was nominated for Best Actress at the 2024 Mammoth Film Festival. Other credits include The Irrational, Dave, Acapulco, The Rookie: Feds, Safer at Home, 9-1-1, Criminal Minds, The Order, The Strain, and more. According to IMDb, she has four upcoming projects: Inclusive Space, Degenerate, The Sound, and Dad's Party. Degenerate also stars Emile Hirsch and David Keith and is set to release in theaters later this year.

There should be at least one more cast addition for Chicago Fire Season 13 since Firehouse 51 is currently down a chief. Eamonn Walker stepped down as series regular in the Season 12 finale after playing Chief Wallace Boden since the very beginning. Deadline previously reported that 51 will be getting a new chief, Dom Pascal, who spent the last decade as a chief in Miami. He is described as "a cheerful person who works well under pressure and whose leadership style differs from Boden's. He and his wife are estranged." Casting has begun for the role, meaning someone will be announced in the coming months.

Season 13 of Chicago Fire will premiere this fall on NBC, airing once again on One Chicago Wednesdays, sandwiched between Chicago Med and Chicago P.D.