'Big Sky' Actor Joining 'Chicago Med' Season 9

A new doctor is officially joining Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. Deadline reports that Big Sky: Deadly Trails star Luke Mitchell has been tapped to portray Dr. Mitch Ripley in a guest-starring role. The Emergency Department doctor, whose name is not set in stone, has a "troubled past" and history with Oliver Platt's Dr. Charles. The character was initially announced earlier this month and follows the exits of several stars, including Brian Tee and Nick Gehlfuss. Although Mitchell is recurring in Season 9, he has the potential to be upped to series regular.

Not too much else is known about Dr. Ripley, but it seems like he could very likely be causing some trouble for Dr. Charles. Considering he will be in the ED, viewers will be seeing him a lot. That first meeting with Dr. Charles should be an interesting one, but it will also give the show the chance to dig deeper into his backstory. What that backstory will be will be something to look forward to.

Fans will know Luke Mitchell from the last season of Big Sky on ABC. He portrayed Cormac Barnes on Big Sky: Deadly Trails, the son of Reba McEntire and Rex Linn's Sunny and Buck. Mitchell was also on Seasons 2 and 3 of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Seasons 2-5 of Blindspot. He also appeared on Legacies, The Republic of Sarah, H2O: Just Add Water, and the Australian soap Neighbours. Now Mitchell will be able to add Chicago Med to his growing resume, and it's going to be exciting to see what he brings to Gaffney.

Meanwhile, Chicago Med will be seeing its shortest season yet due to the strikes. Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. will all only be getting 13 episodes each. Hopefully, it will be just enough to dig into the Ripley and Charles backstory, but fans will just have to tune in to find out what is really going on between the two of them.

The One Chicago franchise will once again be taking over Wednesdays beginning on Jan. 17. Although there will be some changes on Chicago Med cast-wise that will be hard to get used to, with an addition like Luke Mitchell's Dr. Ripley, it will surely make things intriguing. The first eight seasons of Chicago Med are streaming on Peacock, and now would be a great time to rewatch before Season 9 finally premieres.