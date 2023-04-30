'Chicago Med': NBC Hints at Possible Maggie Exit Amid Marlyne Barrett's Cancer Treatment

Chicago Med is teasing Maggie's possible exit in the upcoming season finale of the NBC medical drama. According to TVLine, the episode, "Does One Door Close and Another One Open?" will air on Wednesday, May 24 at 8 p.m. ET and see the nurse questioning her future at Chicago Med. This comes as not only Maggie has been fighting cancer on the series, but Marlyne Barrett has been doing the same thing IRL.

Barrett announced her cancer diagnosis, ovarian and uterine, in September 2022. Meanwhile, in Season 5 of Chicago Med, Maggie found out about her breast cancer. While it's not anything someone would hope would happen in real life, of course, the show has now been life imitating art, or vice versa. It wouldn't be surprising if Barrett were to leave the series, considering how taxing it likely is on her to still work while also getting treated.

While Maggie seems to be doing well, with all that she's been through lately between the shortages and relationships, it could be cause for leaving. However, there are still a few episodes left until the finale, so it's possible something could come up in that time that will play into Maggie's decision. And it's going to be interesting to see how the show builds up to it, if they do, or if it's just going to be something sudden that comes up in the finale.

Of course, nothing is set in stone, and there's nothing official. It's not confirmed that Marlyne Barrett is leaving Chicago Med, but if she is, she could also still appear every once in a while, depending on how she's doing or what the storyline is. Hopefully, whatever happens, it will wrap up nicely and give Maggie a great closure. It should be pointed out that the One Chicago actors are appearing in less episodes next season, so maybe Barrett could work that out somehow, again, depending on how the storyline goes and what happens in the finale.

It's really impressive and inspirational that Marlyne Barrett has been able to keep doing Chicago Med in her condition. While the hope is always that we won't be losing Maggie Lockwood anytime soon, whatever is the best for Barrett is all that we can hope for. However, we won't really know what happens until the season finale of Chicago Med, so fans will just have to tune in and see what happens with Maggie.