‘Chicago Fire’ Showrunner Teases ‘A Lot of Turnover’ for Season 14

Chicago Fire Season 13 is done, and it set up some life-changing storylines for Season 14.

Firehouse 51 may be seeing some big shakeups for the upcoming season.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Following the season finale of the NBC drama, showrunner Andrea Newman shared with TVLine that the firehouse will be going through a bit of a rocky patch in Season 14. In the finale, Hermann realized that he did not want to be a chief since he wanted to just be a firefighter, so he stepped down and gave his lieutenant position on Engine to Mouch. It came after it was previously revealed that layoffs and forced resignations were expected.

Pictured: (l-r) Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd, Dermot Mulroney as Chief Dom Pascal, Christian Stolte as Randy “Mouch” McHolland — (Photo by: Peter Gordon/NBC)

Additionally, Chicago Fire has said goodbye to series regulars Daniel Kyri and Jake Lockett, with Lockett’s Sam Carver admitting he applied for a job with Denver Fire Department, but as of now, neither storyline has wrapped up. With the CFD seemingly going along with some cuts, there will be some changes, whether big or small.

“We’re going to have a lot of turnover,” she said. “And a lot of craziness going on in the CFD from the top, where people are being cut and moved, and everything’s going to get shaken up next season.” As for whether more goodbyes are in store, “You never know,” Newman said. “There will be hellos, and there will be goodbyes. I’ll say that. That’s for sure.”

Pictured: (l-r) David Eigenberg as Christopher Herrmann, Michael Bradway As Jack Damon — (Photo by: Peter Gordon/NBC)

No one at 51 seems to be safe from these cuts, not even Dermot Mulroney’s Chief Dom Pascal. Although Newman notes that he “will stay as battalion chief until the CFD axe starts lurking above his head. Who knows if that will happen.” Nothing can ever be easy for Firehouse 51, and it sounds like fans will have to brace themselves for some big changes. As of now, Kyri and Lockett are the only ones set to leave the show, but Chicago Fire has some unexpected and surprising exits in the last few seasons, so it’s always possible more departures are on the way.

Chicago Fire does not yet have a premiere date for Season 14, but it will be coming this fall on NBC. There will be a bit of a wait to see what happens, but there will certainly be a lot to look forward to. On the bright side, Stella and Kelly are expecting after their adoption fell through, so there will still be some happy storylines, assuming nothing bad happens.