Netflix’s Live-Action Scooby-Doo Series Reveals Title, First Look at Cast

Jinkies! Netflix has just confirmed the title of its upcoming Scooby-Doo live-action series.

The streamer announced on Friday that the upcoming Mystery Inc. origin story, which is now in production in Atlanta, Ga., will be called Scooby-Doo: Origins, and revealed a first look at the core four.

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In the first photo from Scooby-Doo: Origins, Tanner Hagen’s Shaggy Rogers can be seen peeking around a door with Abby Ryder Fortson’s Velma Dinkley scoping out the scene above him. Higher up in the photo are Maxwell Jenkins’ Fred Jones and McKenna Grace’s Daphne Blake, clad in her signature lavender headband, as they look out.

While the look of the show’s iconic Great Dane has yet to be released, the cast photo does represent Scooby with a paw print on the door.

Paul Walter Hauser, who was previously confirmed to be joining the Scooby-Doo: Origins cast in an undisclosed role, is also not included in the cast photo.

Scooby Doo-Origins is described by Netflix as a “modern reimagining of the iconic mystery-solving group of teens and their very special dog.”

“During their final summer at camp, old friends Shaggy and Daphne get embroiled in a haunting mystery surrounding a lonely lost Great Dane puppy that may have been a witness to a supernatural murder,” the logline reads. “Together with the pragmatic and scientific townie, Velma, and the strange, but ever so handsome new kid, Freddy, they set out to solve the case that is pulling each of them into a creepy nightmare that threatens to expose all of their secrets.”

Josh Applebaum and Scott Rosenberg are co-writers and showrunners for Scooby-Doo: Origins, executive-producing with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Leigh London Redman for Berlanti Productions; André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, and Adrienne Erickson for Midnight Radio; and Toby Haynes, who is also directing the series premiere.

When the show was first announced last year, Peter Friedlander, Vice President of Scripted Series at Netflix said in a statement, “Mystery, Inc. is back in business! We’re excited to bring Scooby-Doo to TV as a live-action series for the first time. The beloved franchise has had an impact on pop culture that is undeniable — it’s rich with universal themes of friendship that generations of fans have long embraced. Together with creative powerhouses Berlanti Productions and Midnight Radio, we’re committed to delighting longtime fans and opening up a world of groovy adventures for a new era of meddling kids.”