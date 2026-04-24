Peacock Scraps ‘Clueless’ Sequel Series With Alicia Silverstone

Ugh, as if!

Variety reports that Peacock will not be moving forward with the Clueless sequel series with Alicia Silverstone.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It was announced in April 2025 that Silverstone would be reprising her beloved role as Cher Horowitz for a new sequel series that was in development at the NBCU streamer. While details were being kept under wraps, the series would have served as a follow-up to Amy Heckerling’s 1995 coming-of-age teen comedy. While Peacock is no longer interested, sources say that CBS Studios and Paramount are sticking with the project and the IP. It’s expected to generate significant interest when it’s taken out to buyers again, given the film’s fanbase.

(Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage, and Jordan Weiss are attached to write. All three will executive produce, with Schwartz and Savage doing so under their Fake Empire banner. Silverstone will executive produce alongside Heckerling and Robert Lawrence, who produced the film. Universal Television was attached to produce along with CBS Studios, but is no longer involved.

Loosely based on the Jane Austen novel Emma, Clueless follows a popular and wealthy high school student in Beverly Hills who wants to do “good deeds.” She befriends a newcomer and decides to give her a makeover while playing matchmaker for her teachers and examining her own life. Along with Silverstone, the film’s cast included Paul Rudd, Stacey Dash, Brittany Murphy, Dan Hedaya, Jeremy Sisto, Breckin Meyer, Justin Walker, Wallace Shawn, Twink Caplan, Julie Brown, Donald Faison, and Elisa Donovan.

(Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

There was a TV adaptation of Clueless that ran for three seasons from 1996 to 1999 on ABC and UPN. While Dash, Faison, Donovan, Caplan, and Shawn reprised their roles, Cher was played by Rachel Blanchard since Silverstone had a development deal with Columbia-TriStar. Peacock was also previously developing a separate Clueless project in 2020 that would have focused on Cher’s best friend Dionne, originally played by Dash, but that also did not move forward.

Even though Peacock will not be doing the Clueless sequel series, it sounds like CBS Studios and Paramount will not be giving up so easily on it. It’s possible Cher will make a return in the future, but for now, the waiting game continues. In the meantime, the Clueless movie is streaming on Paramount+ and for free on both YouTube and Tubi.