NBC Fall 2025 Schedule Released

TV will look a little different on NBC this fall.

Following a string of recent cancellations, NBC on Monday unveiled its fall 2025 TV schedule, putting the spotlight on professional basketball.

This fall will mark the start of NBCUniversal’s 11-year agreement to present NBA and WNBA regular-season and playoff basketball games. Jeff Bader, NBCUniversal Entertainment’s president of program planning strategy, told reporters during a pre-upfront press call Saturday that NBA is “a huge priority” at the network and “is our biggest new show in the fall,” something that is heavily reflected in the fall TV schedule. The network’s fall lineup features a drastic reduction in scripted programming as pro basketball takes over Tuesday nights beginning in October, with NBC’s deal with the NBA also a large factor in the recent cancellation of five NBC shows.

That isn’t to say that the fall schedule is completely devoid of scripted programming. In fact, some of the network’s favorite shows are set to return, with the One Chicago universe taking up Wednesday night’s this October beginning with the 8 p.m. time slot. Fellow Dick Wolf shows Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU, meanwhile, lead Thursday nights beginning at 8 p.m. followed by The Hunting Party Season 2 at 10 p.m., replacing the canceled Found. The fall schedule also includes the recently-renewed Brilliant Minds, which will keep its Monday-at-10 p.m. time slot leading out of The Voice.

Take a look at NBC’s fall TV schedule for September and October. (New programs are in UPPER CASE; all times are ET.)

Monday

8-10 p.m. — The Voice

10-11 p.m. — Brilliant Minds

Tuesday (September)

8-10 p.m. – The Voice

10-11 p.m. – ON BRAND WITH JIMMY FALLON

Tuesday (October)

8-11 p.m. – NBA

Wednesday

8-9 p.m. — Chicago Med

9-10 p.m. — Chicago Fire

10-11 p.m. — Chicago P.D.

Thursday

8-9 p.m. — Law & Order

9-10 p.m. — Law & Order: SVU

10-11 p.m. — The Hunting Party

Friday

8-9 p.m. — ON BRAND WITH JIMMY FALLON

9-11 p.m. — Dateline NBC

Saturday

7-7:30 p.m. ET— Big Ten Pregame / Notre Dame Pregame (also live on Peacock)

7:30-11 p.m. ET— Big Ten Saturday Night / Notre Dame Football (also live on Peacock)

Sunday

7-8:20 p.m. ET— Football Night in America (also live on Peacock)

8:20-11 p.m. ET— NBC Sunday Night Football (also live on Peacock)