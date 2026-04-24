‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff ‘Dutton Ranch’ Sees Big Behind-the-Scenes Shakeup

Saddle up for some changes behind the scenes of Dutton Ranch.

The upcoming Paramount+ Yellowstone spinoff, set to premiere on May 15, is out a showrunner, as Chad Feehan has been confirmed to be exiting the show following the conclusion of its first season, as per Variety.

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Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler and Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton in Dutton Ranch, episode 2, season 1, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+.

While Dutton Ranch has yet to be renewed for a second season, it’s likely that the series will return, based on Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan’s track record at Paramount+.

Puck News reports that Feehan, who previously created the Sheridan-produced series Lawmen: Bass Reeves for Paramount+, is exiting Dutton Ranch amid behind-the-scenes friction with stars Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly, as well as “other key players.” Paramount+ has not commented on the reason behind Feehan’s departure.

On Dutton Ranch, Yellowstone returning characters Beth Dutton (Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Hauser) fight to build a future together “far from the ghosts of Yellowstone” when “they collide with brutal new realities and a ruthless rival ranch that will stop at nothing to protect its empire,” as per the logline. “In South Texas, blood runs deeper, forgiveness is fleeting, and the cost of survival might just be your soul.”

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In addition to Hauser and Reilly, the ensemble cast includes Oscar nominees Ed Harris and Annette Bening, in addition to Juan Pablo Raba, Jai Courtney, J.R. Villarreal, Marc Menchaca, and Natalie Alyn Lind. Yellowstone‘s Finn Little will also reprise his role as Beth and Rip’s adopted son, Carter.

Feehan executive-produced Season 1 of Dutton Ranch alongside Sheridan, David Glasser, Hauser, Reilly, John Linson, Art Linson, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Christina Alexandra Voros, Michael Friedman, and Keith Cox.

Dutton Ranch debuts on May 15, at 8 p.m. ET on Paramount+ and the Paramount Network.