‘Elsbeth’: Constance Wu’s Therapy Session is Interrupted by Elsbeth and Kaya (Exclusive Clip)

After being off this week, Elsbeth will be back next week, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive clip.

In “High Class Problems,” airing on Thursday at 9:01 p.m. ET on CBS, “After a billionaire’s son dies in a motorcycle crash, Elsbeth investigates a wealth therapist (Constance Wu) whose knowledge of her patients’ secrets led to murder.”

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The exclusive sneak peek sees Carra Patterson back as Kaya and working alongside Elsbeth. The two interrupt a session between wealth therapist Dr. Mallory Haynes (Wu) and a patient to question Dr. Haynes, and she gives them some information, but she seems to be pretty worried about something. What that is, though, is unclear.

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Patterson departed Elsbeth towards the end of Season 2 as a series regular, but previously returned in Season 3, Episode 3 as Detective Kaya Blanke. Ahead of the midseason premiere in February, Preston told PopCulture that she would be returning, expressing how great it was having her back.

“It’s wonderful having her back, and that always is something that injects the show with some nostalgia and some love between the two of them that makes the show, I think, tender when she’s back,” Preston shared. What exactly will bring Kaya back and working with Elsbeth is unknown, but fans will soon find out when the new episode premieres. Elsbeth continues to be both entertaining and unpredictable, and there is no telling what will be in store.

Pictured (L-R): Carra Patterson as Kaya Blanke and Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni Photo: Michael Parmelee/CBS

Meanwhile, Constance Wu is the latest guest star on Elsbeth this season. Additional guest stars for Season 3 include Didi Conn, Beanie Feldstein, John Bedford Lloyd, J. Smith-Cameron, Steve Buscemi, Jef Hiller, Hamish Linklater, Andrew Rannells, Jaime Pressly, Lana Condor, Dianne Wiest, Tony Hale, William Jackson Harper, and Annaleigh Ashford, among many others. Upcoming, these final episodes will see Anna Camp, Erich Bergen, Michael Urie, and Patti LuPone.

Elsbeth has been renewed for Season 4, so there will be many more guest stars to come. The upcoming season will premiere this fall on CBS, but a premiere date has yet to be revealed. For now, check out an exclusive clip from a new episode of Elsbeth, airing on Thursday at a new time, 9:01 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+, where all episodes are available.