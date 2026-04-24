Elizabeth Banks Reveals Weird Food She Ate for New Series ‘The Miniature Wife’

Elizabeth Banks had some larger-than-life culinary experiences while working on The Miniature Wife.

The actress, 52, opened up about the unconventional props she utilized while shooting the new Peacock series during a trip to The Kelly Clarkson Show on Wednesday, revealing that some were sweeter than others.

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In The Miniature Wife, Banks plays the wife of a scientist, played by Matthew Macfadyen, who accidentally shrinks her down to just 6 inches tall. Because of the size differential, Banks said the prop department had to do some “amazing” work with scale.

“I would watch a scene with him, and he would have a prop, like he would have a coffee mug or, at one point, a toilet plunger. And then I would walk into a room, and there would be a two-and-a-half story toilet plunger, exact replica, like 30 feet tall that now I’m gonna interact with,” she told Kelly Clarkson, 44.

Among the props were a “6-foot-tall Hershey bar” that Banks said was “actually edible” and that she was able to “nibble on for like a week,” although she admitted she “barely made a dent in it.”

Another oversized prop was a massive and edible kernel of popcorn. “I ate that. It was made out of sugar,” she said. “And doesn’t it look amazing?”

(Photo by: Peacock)

Based on the short story written by Manuel Gonzales, The Miniature Wife examines “the power (im)balances between spouses after a technological accident induces the ultimate relationship crisis,” as per the show’s official logline.

Banks told Clarkson that the show, which premiered on April 9, is “very funny,” but that she was most attracted to another aspect of the plot. “What I really was drawn to was we get to sort of talk about a big feeling, which is feeling diminished by a partner. Or, you know, in your professional life, your romantic life, I think we all have that relatable experience of being made to feel small every once in a while,” she said.

“And in this case, it’s literal. And physical. And we get to sort of look at that from an absurdist lens, but talk about some, you know, really big issue that I think people understand,” she continued.

In addition to Banks and Macfadyen, The Miniature Wife also stars Zoe Lister-Jones as Vivienne, O-T Fagbenle as RPW, Sian Clifford as Terry and Sofia Rosinsky as Lulu Littlejohn. Ronny Chieng, Aasif Mandvi, Rong Fu and Tricia Black also appear in recurring roles.

The Miniature Wife is streaming now on Peacock.