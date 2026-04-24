‘Survivor’ Star Confronts Jimmy Fallon After Being Eliminated Due to Jimmy Fallon-Themed Challenge

Jimmy Fallon is taking responsibility for his role in one of Survivor 50‘s most shocking twists.

After fan-favorite player Christian Hubicki was forced to vote himself out of the historic season after failing a Jimmy Fallon-themed challenge during Wednesday’s episode, Hubicki confronted the late-night host on Thursday’s episode of The Tonight Show.

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“Now that we’re both in the same place, what I have to say is, Christian, I am so sorry,” Fallon said, laughing as he continued, “It wasn’t supposed to be like this. It wasn’t supposed to be you, and I felt so bad because I love you.”

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Fallon added that, despite Hubicki’s devastating exit, he had made history with his vote. “No one’s ever voted for themself, in 50 seasons of Survivor,” he said.

Hubicki acknowledged that writing his own name down was “surreal,” adding that he had gotten his revenge while still on the island. “I decided finally all my frustrations in this game I can take out in the best way possible: on a celebrity 8,000 miles away,” he joked. “I did a whole five-minute set with jokes about my distaste for the advantage.”

“They did cut some things,” he continued, quipping, “I didn’t blame you for famous incidents in history such as the Titanic and/or Hindenburg.”

Fallon said it was fair for Hubicki to unleash, saying that when he heard what had been said about him, “I go, ‘Leave it all in. You have to. Give the guy something.’”

Survivor: David vs. Goliath alum previously told The Hollywood Reporter that he was “always open to reconciliation” with Fallon, joking, “I don’t know who has to get the mediator, but I think we can repair this budding friendship.”



Hubicki acknowledged that his decision to go on the Journey in Wednesday’s episode, putting him in the position to lose the Fallon-themed challenge, could also be blamed for his elimination.

(Photo: Robert Voets/CBS)

“It was a helpful determining factor in me going home,” he said of the vote penalty. “But that said, I have to take ownership that that particular day, I made a couple of bad decisions—and you’re only as good as your worst decision on Survivor.”

Hubicki might have been demoted to jury member on Survivor 50, but he told THR that he would “always take the call” when it comes to playing the game again.

“I know realistically there are so many people who have not gotten a second chance on the show who are due to be called back, and I sure hope that they are. But if someday down the line they’re saying, ‘We need more metaphors at Tribal Council again. The people stopped giving them,’ I’ll send them my rate,” he said, joking, “It’s very reasonable.”