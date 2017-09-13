‘Chicago Fire’ Boss Teases a Troublesome New Love Interest for Severide in Season 6

Chicago Fire fans were relieved to learn that Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) had survived the devastating explosion at the end of Season 5, but it doesn’t look as though the troubles are behind him.

This fall, a new character named Hope Jacquinot (Eloise Mumford) is coming into the fold, and her arrival spells bad news for Severide.

Hope is an old friend of Sylvie Brett (Kara Kilmer) who comes to Chicago chasing success. According to Chicago Fire showrunner Derek Haas, this new addition is willing to manipulate anyone in her path, including Severide.

“Hope might be a bit of a misnomer,” Haas told TV Guide. “She’s a disruptor, she’s an instigator. She’s from Brett’s small town [in] Indiana who comes to the big city and gets a nice eyeful of what Brett’s life is like. [She] likes what Brett’s done with herself since she left and [thinks] she should get a piece of what Brett has but might not be willing to put in the same amount of work. So Hope has her eyes on various characters including Severide (Taylor Kinney) and she might not always have the best intentions.”

Everyone knows that Severide has always had a weakness when it came to women, and it’s been even worse since Anna died. And, with Severide having some exes working with him and Brett in the fire department, there will be no shortage of drama following Hope around.

Chicago Fire returns for its sixth season Thursday, September 28 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.