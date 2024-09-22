Dermot Mulroney is joining Chicago Fire, and Miranda Rae Mayo dropped some details on what to expect. Mulroney is stepping in for Eamonn Walker, who departed in the Season 12 finale as Chief Wallace Boden after starring in the NBC drama since the beginning. While Walker will likely still be popping in with Boden being the CFD's Deputy Commissioner, Mulroney's Chief Dom Pascal is taking over at 51.

Mayo told Us Weekly that Chief Pascal "bristles" with her Lieutenant Stella Kidd and the first time viewers see him in action will be a "bit of a firework show." She continued, "He's a tough one to read and he is also very confident in his way forward. He's very no nonsense. There's this pride in the firehouse," which Pascal threatens. How, of course, is unknown, but with the season premiering this Wednesday, it won't be long until fans find out.

(Photo: CHICAGO FIRE -- "A Monster In the Field" Episode 13001 -- Pictured: (l-r) David Eigenberg as Christopher Herrmann, Dermot Mulroney as Chief Dom Pascal, Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd - Peter Gordon/NBC)

It was first announced in July that Mulroney was joining Chicago Fire. While Pascal began his career with the CFD, he spent the last decade as a chief in Miami. Described as "a cheerful person who works under pressure, whose leadership style differs from Boden's, Pascal is estranged from his wife." It will be hard to be at the firehouse without Boden, and the short time that he actually worked from a different firehouse was tough. Who knows what will happen when a new chief comes in.

Dermot Mulroney is the latest addition to Chicago Fire on the heels of some cast changes. After Alberto Rosende and Kara Killmer left during Season 12 as well, Jocelyn Hudon and Michael Bradway joined in recurring roles. Hudon was promoted to series regular as paramedic Lizzie Novak for Season 13. Bradway's firefighter Jack Damon, meanwhile, was revealed to be Kelly's second long-lost half-sibling courtesy of late father Benny in the Season 12 finale. So, Chief Pascal's introduction will not be the only thing shaking things up at the firehouse.

13 seasons in, and Chicago Fire still knows how to keep fans and the firehouse on their toes, and there's no telling what will happen when Chief Pascal joins the squad. Fans won't want to miss the Season 13 premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC's 2024 fall schedule because there will be a lot to deal with when the show returns.