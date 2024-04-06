'Chicago Fire': Michael Bradway Joins Cast in Recurring Role

Firehouse 51 is getting another new firefighter. On the heels of Rome Flynn's exit, Deadline reports that Marked Men actor Michael Bradway has been cast in a recurring role on Chicago Fire. Portraying firefighter Jack Damon, Bradway will make his television debut in Season 12, Episode 10, with the potential to become a series regular next season.

Bradway is the latest addition to the NBC drama. This week's episode introduced Ambulance 61's newest paramedic, Lyla Novak, played by Hallmark star Jocelyn Hudon. Just like Bradway, Hudon is only recurring this season but has the potential to be upped to series regular for Season 13. With multiple exits already this season on Chicago Fire, it would be nice to get some fresh blood at the firehouse that is sticking.

Bradway can be seen in the feature films Marked Me and Copperhead. As of now, not too much is known about Jack Damon, but he is supposed to be charming, which will hopefully work in 51's favor. It's never easy when someone new joins the firehouse since they are like a family, but since he has the option of being upped to series regular, that could be good news. Fans will find out soon, though. Chicago Fire is on hiatus until May 1, when Episode 10 premieres. So when the series comes back, 51 will be getting a brand new firefighter.

This is just the latest casting change for Chicago Fire. On top of Flynn leaving and Hudon and Bradway coming on, the series said goodbye to Kara Killmer and Alberto Rosende, and it's unknown if fans will have to say goodbye to any more longtime fan-favorites. One Chicago lost seven stars last season, and with still a handful of episodes to go for this season, who knows who else could leave or join.

Either way, it is going to be exciting to see what Michael Bradway brings to Chicago Fire as Jack Damon. The firehouse is in serious need of some good new members, and hopefully, he will be just what they need. While fans will have to wait a month until new episodes, it will surely be worth it. Chicago Fire returns on Wednesday, May 1 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. All episodes are streaming on Peacock in the meantime.