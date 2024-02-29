'Chicago Fire': Kara Killmer's Exit Already Has Fans Missing Brett

The Brettsey Wedding Has Fans Feeling Pretty Emotional You know, when something terrible happens on a show and once the credits roll, it's hard to process so you're just stuck sitting there crying mad and sad... Well I'm stuck crying HAPPY and sad.

One fan wrote, "Happy tears, beautifulw wedding. [red heart emoji x2, fire engine emoji]." Another shared, "wow I'm not okay. I'm gonna miss them both so much. But my ship is MARRIED and in LOVE and together forever. I'm just so happy [smiling face with hearts emoji, face holding back tears emoji, loudly crying face emoji]."

Sylvie Brett Is Already Missed Going to miss Sylvie. 🥲😢#ChicagoFire — Jasmine (@Poohbear1030) February 29, 2024 One fan admitted, "I'm going to miss Brett so much. [crying face emoji, loudly crying face emoji, pensive face emoji]." Another fan said, "Goodbye, Sylvie Brett, and Kara Killmer! You'll be missed at Firehouse 51 and on my TV screen!"

It's Hard to Say Goodbye Goodbyes hurt so much on this show 💔💔💔 #ChicagoFire — charly 🌻 (@cuxonechicago) February 29, 2024 "Damn it. I'm crying. Bret we will miss you," one fan confessed. "I didn't think I would be this sad for the end because this show has really been going downhill but holy crap I'm gonna miss Brett and Casey being on my TV screen," another admitted.

So Many Tears I can't stop crying... 😭 #ChicagoFire — a_Nes (@a_Nes94) February 29, 2024 One fan shared, "The goodbye between the girls made me CRY SO HARD [loudly crying face emoji, sneezing face emoji]." Another said, "This is really it [pleading face emoji]. You shall be missed Sylvie Brett."

It Was a Perfect Sendoff The Casey's riding off into the sunset as a family is their PERFECT ending. #Brettsey's story couldnt have ended any better. I'm gonna miss them so much 🥹 #ChicagoFire — Caitlin 🌚™️ (@smoakinchenford) February 29, 2024 "That episode was perfect [face holding back tears emoji] Everything we could have wanted [red heart emoji]," one fan stated. "PERFECT WAY TO END THIS EPISODE, byeeee Brett, I'll miss you forever [loudly crying face emoji x3]," another fan said.