'Chicago Fire': Kara Killmer's Exit Already Has Fans Missing Brett
Killmer has exited 'Chicago Fire' after nine seasons.
Kara Killmer has officially left Chicago Fire, and fans are having all the feels. The actress departed in the Feb. 28 episode after her character, paramedic Sylvie Brett, tied the knot with Jesse Spencer's Matthew Casey. With Brett moving to Portland to be with Casey, she bid Firehouse 51 farewell.
Killmer joined the NBC drama in Season 3 and quickly became a fan-favorite and the one constant on Ambulance 61 amidst numerous changes. Although Killmer previously shared why the time was right to say goodbye to Chicago Fire, noting that Brett's story has come full circle. While it may have been the right time, that isn't stopping fans from still missing the lovable paramedic already and sharing their thoughts about the wedding and her departure on social media.
The Brettsey Wedding Has Fans Feeling Pretty Emotional
You know, when something terrible happens on a show and once the credits roll, it's hard to process so you're just stuck sitting there crying mad and sad... Well I'm stuck crying HAPPY and sad.— AppleBottom (@HenryAppleBott1) February 29, 2024
This is everything I wanted and never thought I'd get. #ChicagoFire #Brettsey
One fan wrote, "Happy tears, beautifulw wedding. [red heart emoji x2, fire engine emoji]." Another shared, "wow I'm not okay. I'm gonna miss them both so much. But my ship is MARRIED and in LOVE and together forever. I'm just so happy [smiling face with hearts emoji, face holding back tears emoji, loudly crying face emoji]."prevnext
Sylvie Brett Is Already Missed
Going to miss Sylvie. 🥲😢#ChicagoFire— Jasmine (@Poohbear1030) February 29, 2024
One fan admitted, "I'm going to miss Brett so much. [crying face emoji, loudly crying face emoji, pensive face emoji]." Another fan said, "Goodbye, Sylvie Brett, and Kara Killmer! You'll be missed at Firehouse 51 and on my TV screen!"prevnext
It's Hard to Say Goodbye
Goodbyes hurt so much on this show 💔💔💔 #ChicagoFire— charly 🌻 (@cuxonechicago) February 29, 2024
"Damn it. I'm crying. Bret we will miss you," one fan confessed. "I didn't think I would be this sad for the end because this show has really been going downhill but holy crap I'm gonna miss Brett and Casey being on my TV screen," another admitted.prevnext
So Many Tears
I can't stop crying... 😭 #ChicagoFire— a_Nes (@a_Nes94) February 29, 2024
One fan shared, "The goodbye between the girls made me CRY SO HARD [loudly crying face emoji, sneezing face emoji]." Another said, "This is really it [pleading face emoji]. You shall be missed Sylvie Brett."prevnext
It Was a Perfect Sendoff
The Casey’s riding off into the sunset as a family is their PERFECT ending. #Brettsey’s story couldnt have ended any better. I’m gonna miss them so much 🥹 #ChicagoFire— Caitlin 🌚™️ (@smoakinchenford) February 29, 2024
"That episode was perfect [face holding back tears emoji] Everything we could have wanted [red heart emoji]," one fan stated. "PERFECT WAY TO END THIS EPISODE, byeeee Brett, I'll miss you forever [loudly crying face emoji x3]," another fan said.prevnext
It's the End of an Era
Severide: "It feels permanent this time."— Rebecca Lewis (@bexlewis361) February 29, 2024
Casey: "Sylvie and I will always come back to 51."
This feels like the end of an era and yet also the promise that they will, in fact, be back. #ChicagoFire pic.twitter.com/zSIAOFvFWK
"I knew I was gonna be emotional but I did not think I would cry this hard," one fan expressed. "Truly the end of an era. We will miss you, Kara Killmer!"prev