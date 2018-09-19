Chevy Chase Bashes Current ‘SNL’ Cast

Chevy Chase does not have kind words about the current state of Saturday Night Live.

The comedian and actor, who was part of the long-running variety sketch series which premiered in 1975, slammed the current cast of the series, which is set to premiere its 44th season this fall.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m amazed that Lorne [Michaels] has gone so low. I had to watch a little of it, and I just couldn’t f—ing believe it,” Chase said in an interview with the Washington Post. “That means a whole generation of s-heads laughs at the worst f-ing humor in the world. You know what I mean? How could you dare give that generation worse s- than they already have in their lives? It just drive me nuts.”

The actor did not stop there, Variety reports, adding that he hasn’t enjoyed most of the seasons of the sketch series.

I’d have to say, that after the first two years, it went downhill,” Chase added. “Why am I saying that? Because I was in it? I guess. That’s a horrible thing to say. But certainly I never had more fun. I really loved it and enjoyed it. I didn’t see the same fun thing happening to the cast the next year.”

Chase previously slammed the show in an appearance on Netflix’s Norm Macdonald Has a Show. During the episode, the actor called out the way some of the castmembers deliver the series’ opening catchphrase, “Live from New York, it’s Saturday night.”

“I mean it just gets so bad,” Chase said on the show. “It seems like some guys are out there just to be the guy who says, ‘Live from New York,’ and then does it poorly. Anyway, that’s not nice of me to say, but… f— ’em.”

It is not clear what started the one-sided feud between the former Community actor and the NBC series. Chase was among the many alums and special guests to appear on the show’s 40th anniversary special in 2015, and according to the outlet, he asked SNL creator Michaels if he could host the show in the future.

“I can’t tell you, to be up there, on that stage, doing that stuff,” Chase said of his time on SNL. “Oh, God, it was fun. I’ll tell you, I’d do it again in a minute.”

Saturday Night Live will return for its 44th season on Sept. 29 at 10:30 p.m. ET, featuring host Adam Driver and musical guest Kanye West.