Viewers Noticed Something Disturbing in the ‘Charlie Brown Thanksgiving’ Special

ABC aired A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving on Wednesday, and Peanuts fans noticed something a bit peculiar.

While the show seemed innocent enough when it was shown during childhood, adults tuning back into the program noticed that one character was committing a cannibalistic act.

In the special’s closing scene, Snoopy and his bird friend Woodstock sit down together to enjoy a Thanksgiving feast. However, that feast includes a turkey.

Fans were surprised to see Woodstock so calm and collected about eating a cooked bird for the holiday meal.

“You know you’re not a kid anymore when…watched A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving tonight,” viewer Michael Becker wrote. “Seeing Woodstock sit down to eat turkey with Snoopy and thinking to myself ‘cannibalism?’”

See some of the reactions below.

You know you’re not a kid anymore when…Watched a Charlie Brown Thanksgiving tonight. Seeing Woodstock sit down to eat turkey with Snoopy and thinking to myself “cannibalism?” — Michael D. Becker (@Becker_MichaelD) November 23, 2017

Charlie Brown Thanksgiving Special – at the end Snoopy and Woodstock eat turkey. Kudos to my son for noticing that a small bird eating turkey is a little weird. — Mel Findley (@MelFindley1) November 23, 2017

Just watched a Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and was (forgive me) a little creeped out watching Woodstock the Bird eating turkey. — Chris Bohjalian (@ChrisBohjalian) November 23, 2017