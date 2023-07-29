CBS Confirms 'Big Brother 25' Will Be Longest in Show's History

The upcoming 25th season of reality competition series Big Brother will be the longest season in the show's history. According to Monsters and Critics, CBS confirmed that Big Brother 25 is set to have 100 days, while an average season of the series usually has around 80 to 85. The network reportedly made the move in order to account for its revised fall schedule, as the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes have put a hold on most projects.

While this will be the first time that Big Brother will hit 100 days, this isn't the first time the show has gotten close to the number. Big Brother 18, 20, and 21 all lasted 99 days. Meanwhile, Big Brother 10 through Big Brother 14 were only in the mid-70s. The extension does make sense since there won't be too much going on in the fall, so keeping Big Brother on for as long as possible seems to be one of the better options.

Big Brother 25 is set to premiere on Wednesday, August 2 for a special 90-minute episode. After that, the series will air on Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday nights, with Thursdays once again bringing the live evictions. Big Brother Network reports that the season finale will air on Thursday, November 9, meaning that it's going to be a full 14 weeks of Big Brother that fans will be getting, and it will very nearly be time to spend the holidays once the season comes to an end. Even though 100 days seems a little long, it should be interesting to see how the houseguests do and what happens.

This isn't the only change that CBS has made for their fall schedule, as they are also bringing on acquired shows to fill the fall schedule. SEAL Team is returning to CBS, while Yellowstone will make its broadcast TV debut. Meanwhile, the UK version of Ghosts will finally be making its way stateside, plus there will be a few new reality shows coming into the mix. Things are definitely a little different for the fall because of the strikes, and with no end in sight for either, it's very possible that more changes will be coming on the horizon. If not on Big Brother, then on other shows.

Don't miss the 90-minute premiere of Big Brother 25 on Wednesday, August 2 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS! Tune in to new episodes on Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday nights after that, with the season finale airing on Thursday, November 9.