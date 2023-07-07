Olivia Swann From 'DC's Legends of Tomorrow' Has a Big New TV Role

It's been over a year since The CW surprisingly canceled DC's Legends of Tomorrow after seven seasons, but now Olivia Swann has picked up her first major TV role since the superhero series ended. After portraying Astra Logue on Legends beginning in Season 4 through the show's end, Swann has joined the cast of the NCIS franchise's newest iteration, NCIS: Sydney. Not only that but she is set to lead the team as NCIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey alongside Tod Lasance, who will portray Sergeant Jim "JD" Dempsey.

NCIS: Sydney marks Olivia Swann's fourth project, having also appeared in an episode of Doctors in 2018 and starring in the 2022 short Together, Alone. Of course, her most known role is as Astra on Legends of Tomorrow, where she went through quite the character development. She was damned to Hell by Constantine, became a Legend, and redeemed herself after being manipulated by the Fates, treated human Gideon like a daughter, and much more. She definitely wasn't your typical Legend on the Waverider, but that's just what made her the perfect fit.

Also joining Swann in Australia are Sean Sagar, Tuuli Narkle, Mavournee Hazel, and William McInnes. NCIS: Sydney was first announced last year and is the first series in the franchise to fully take the show international. It will follow a team of U.S. NCIS Agents and the Australian Federal Police working together as a multi-national taskforce in order to stop criminals on the most dangerous coast in Australia. The show is set to be a Paramount+ original, but what that means for future potential crossovers is currently unknown.

As of now, no estimated premiere date for NCIS: Sydney has been announced, and there's no way of knowing when it could be coming out. Since it seems like filming is underway in Australia, it's very possible that once filming gets a little further, at least an estimation is revealed. It's unlikely it could premiere later this year, but at least since it will be on Paramount+, there's it can premiere at any time. With CBS also eyeing Paramount+ originals to fill the likely gaping hole in the fall schedule with the writers' strike, it may not be so hard for crossovers to happen. Though the show may want to just settle in first before that plan is thought out if it hasn't already been discussed.