'Buddy Games' TV Show on CBS: What to Know

This fall, it's all about friendly competition at CBS. The network is set to debut its new series Buddy Games on Thursday nights, a new reality competition inspired by Josh Duhamel's real-life tradition with his friends that inspired the 2019 comedy movie of the same name.

The upcoming series, which comes from Real World and The Challenge producer Bunim Murray and CBS Studios, "unites six teams of four deep-rooted friends, who met at various stages of their lives, at a stunning lakeside location for a nostalgic adult summer camp adventure," per the show's official synopsis. The so-called "ride or dies" get the opportunity to play 'buddy games' where they will relive their glory days and compete in an assortment of absurd physical and mental challenges in the outdoors while bunking together in the same lake house. Friendships will be rekindled, and rivalries reignited when these friends are challenged to prove which bonds are strong enough to withstand the competition. The last buddy team standing will be crowned champion and take home a cash prize plus the coveted Buddy Games trophy, and of course bragging rights."

The series is hosted by Duhamel, whose real-life tradition with his friends inspired the show. Over the last 20 years, Duhamel has reunited with his childhood friends for one weekend a summer, during which they compete in a variety of competition-style games. The traditions inspired the 2019 Paramount feature film Buddy Games, which Duhamel wrote and produced.

"Being able to bring Buddy Games to CBS is truly a dream come true for me," Duhamel said. This is something my buddies and I have wanted to share with the world for a long time as we knew there was a relatability to it with other people doing similar things to strengthen their friendships. For me, getting to executive produce and host Buddy Games while observing these groups of friends let loose and become part of this big family has been an honor and will be a lot of fun for viewers to watch."

The new competition series is set to debut this fall as part of CBS' competition and realty TV slate, which also includes The Price Is Right at Night, Let's Make a Deal Primetime, Lotería Loca, and Raid the Cage, among many others. While the series doesn't yet have an exact premiere date, Buddy Games will air on Thursday's at 9 p.m. ET following Big Brother. The Challenge: USA will air after it. Once Buddy Games wraps its debut season, the UK version of the sitcom Ghosts will take over the 9 p.m. timeslot.

Buddy Games is executive produced by Duhamel, Michael J. Luisi, Julie Pizzi, Rupert Dobson, Jacob Lane, and Emer Harkin. Banijay Rights holds international distribution for the series.